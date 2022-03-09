The City of Tacoma recently established a Window Replacement Grant Program to offset costs incurred replacing windows broken at their business location. The move is part of the city’s efforts to alleviate the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tacoma's small business community.
Eligible small businesses based in Tacoma, with no more than 15 full-time equivalent employees, are invited to submit a grant application. The deadline for submitting an application is March 28 at 11:59 p.m.
Grant recipients will be selected via a random lottery and notified on April 6.
Window Replacement Grant Program details are available now here. The online grant application is available here in English, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese. Language assistance is also available upon request. Questions, or requests to receive information in alternate formats, can be directed to windowreplacement@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5208.