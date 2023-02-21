The City of Tacoma, in collaboration with a startup called Mill Industries Inc., launched last week a new pilot looking to mitigate residential food waste by turning scraps into chicken feed.
Tacoma residents interested in participating will receive a Mill-made bin that dries, shrinks, and destinks kitchen scraps overnight — a process differing from composting in that the food remains food rather than decomposing into soil, a release noted. When the bin fills, the resident can schedule a pickup through an app that will bring the scraps back to Mill, who plans to turn the remnants into chicken feed.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of creative public-private solutions to tackle the challenging problem of food waste in landfills,” Lewis Griffith, City of Tacoma Solid Waste Division manager, said in the release. “The City of Tacoma began collecting and recycling residential food waste in 2012 — since then, diverting up to 1,000 tons per year of compostable food waste from landfills. With this first-of-its-kind-agreement with Mill, we are excited to be the first municipality in the country to pilot this innovative new approach to preventing food waste and to support residents who want a better kitchen experience and want to take practical action to address climate change at home.”
Mill was founded in 2020 by Harry Tannenbaum and Matt Rogers, who previously were co-workers at Nest and were responsible for its Nest Learning Thermostat and other smart home products.
Although Tacoma residents will have to pay the $33-a-month Mill membership subscription cost, the release noted that participants will be projected to save about $25.60 a month on their waste bill. A preliminary study found that people who use Mill rather than exclusively throw away food in the trash can avoid nearly a net half-ton of C02 in their household every year, the release said.
The pilot will see the City receiving about 600 bins for dissemination, with Mill from there sharing data from residents.
“We're excited to team up with the City of Tacoma to provide a better kitchen experience for residents, increase participation in organics recycling and source separation at home, and prevent food waste from existing in the first place,” Mill’s head of business, Alyssa Pollack, said in the release.