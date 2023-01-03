The City of Tacoma is looking for artists to create an art plan for the Tacoma Mall area, which is slated for significant growth over the next 10 to 15 years.
Now through Feb. 8 at 11:59 p.m., the City is accepting applications from artists and/or artist teams in Washington or Oregon interested in creating the art plan, which has a budget of $30,000.
The project is funded through the Madison District Green Infrastructure Project, a permeable pavement streetscape project led by the City’s Environmental Services Department. It is part of the City’s 1 Percent for Art program, which dedicates 1 percent of construction costs from public capital projects to the creation of public art.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside in the states of Washington or Oregon, and have demonstrated experience in the specialized area of public art planning. Application details are available here.
Interested artists and/or artist teams can attend an optional Zoom info session Jan. 18 from 12-1 p.m. Access details to the Zoom info session will be shared on the City’s official social media platforms when available.
Questions or requests for information in alternate formats may be directed to Rebecca Solverson at rebecca.solverson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5564.