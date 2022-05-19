The City of Tacoma has joined the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) House America initiative to help address homelessness.
The City aims to have 96 units of affordable housing in the pipeline by the end of the year.
“The House America Initiative is a unique opportunity to join communities across the country to leverage federal funding and resources, to provide affordable housing in our communities focused on the needs of our more vulnerable populations who may be at risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards in a press statement. “Homelessness is a national issue, and I am thrilled that our federal partners are supporting communities across America who have been tackling this issue for years.”
HUD’s homeless assessment report found that there were 1,005 sheltered homeless people in the local area — 405 of whom are from Tacoma. COVID-19 has created greater urgency to address homelessness, given the heightened risks faced by people experiencing homelessness. At the same time, COVID-19 has slowed re-housing activities due to capacity issues and impacts on rental market vacancies.
House America leverages funding from the American Rescue Plan, federal, state, and local resources to re-house at least 100,000 households experiencing homelessness and add at least 20,000 new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline by Dec. 31. Within those national goals, communities will set and achieve local re-housing and unit creation goals.