The City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting team announced it will host a virtual workshop June 1, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., educating local contractors and vendors interested in collaborating with the City of Tacoma what the latter’s current needs are, what its contracting and purchasing processes look like, and how it is trying to achieve equity in contracting.
A City release noted that the event also will cover tax, insurance, bond, and business-license requirements to know about. Those seeking certification with the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises also can receive help with the application process at the event, the release added.
Following the hour-long workshop, there will be an optional half-hour-long Q&A period.
Event inquiries can be directed to Gary Lizama at glizama@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5826. Workshop access details can be found here.