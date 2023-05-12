The City of Tacoma has announced that it will conduct an economic disparity study between June and December to refine its efforts to help historically underutilized small businesses.
Through its Equity in Contracting Program, the city looks to ensure that small businesses, and those owned by BIPOC people (with an emphasis on women), have equal access to contracting opportunities. While there is a current program focus on city public works contracts, the goal is to expand the scope of the program to include city contracts for supplies, goods, and services.
The EIC Program is housed within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department.
“Equity and inclusion are foundational values for us at the City of Tacoma, and that has informed every aspect of our work as an organization,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards in a prepared statement. “Supporting our historically underutilized businesses in this manner better positions Tacoma to compete in this challenging economic landscape.”
Once EIC Program staff members have reviewed the results, and presented those results along with their recommendations on implementation to the city manager and city council, that information will also be made available on the city’s website, social media channels and other official platforms. The consultant selected for the study also will conduct public outreach meetings in the Tacoma Public Utilities service area to share study findings.