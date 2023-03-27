Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and the Tacoma City Council are recognizing June 21 Tacoma’s top volunteers and service providers during the 36th Annual City of Destiny Awards.
Free and open to the public, the ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Theater on the Square.
“These awards recognize community leaders whose love and compassion for their neighbors have positively impacted Tacoma,” said Woodards in a prepared statement. “Each recipient’s dedication to service showcases how we all can spark change in our communities and create ripples that inspire others to build stronger connections together for a better Tacoma.”
“It is with great joy we illuminate the contributions of the individuals and groups that generously give of themselves,” added Jessica Johnston, committee chair for the City Events and Recognitions Committee. “We look forward to celebrating them and their inspiration to our city at this year’s ceremony.”
The council-appointed City Events and Recognitions Committee oversees the nomination and awards process for the City of Destiny Awards. It also produces the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration and approves community event-funding grants. Applications are currently being accepted for open positions on the committee. Terms begin in July.
Since 1987, the City of Tacoma has honored more than 320 local volunteers and professionals through the awards. For more information — including a list of this year's award winners — visit here.