The City of Tacoma has announced that it is accepting, now through Jan. 30, nominations for the City of Destiny awards, which have been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years.
Nominations must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30 to be considered by the selection panel. The nomination form can be found here. Questions or requests for hard copy nomination forms can be directed to kdralle@tacomavenues.org or be made over the phone at (253) 573-2523.
The City’s Events & Recognitions Committee produces the City of Destiny Awards event. The committee comprises volunteers who oversee the selection of awardees to receive honors presented at the annual ceremony.
“The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of themselves,” said City Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) co-chair Alex Domine in a prepared statement. “How we recognize and celebrate people is incredibly important to preserving our city’s resilience and world class quality of life.”
Click here for more information on the City of Destiny Awards and for a full list of recipients from past years.