The City of Tacoma announced this week that it is looking for one new member on its Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group.
The group seeks to make it safer and simpler to use active transportation in Tacoma, which includes skating, skateboarding, bicycling, walking, and more, a release said. The open position is for an adult seat; applicants must be 18 or older and live in Tacoma. A term is three years, but it can be renewed.
Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of every month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tacoma Municipal Building. Members, however, have the option to attend virtually rather than in person.
To apply, fill out the application form here. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 20.