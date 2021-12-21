The City of Tacoma's Community and Economic Development Department has awarded nine businesses up to $11,000 in grants each to reimburse costs they incurred installing permanent or semi-permanent outdoor seating as part of their participation in Tacoma’s Curbside Café and Marketplace Pilot Program.
The new Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program, which set aside $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, is part of the city’s ongoing effort to ease the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 throughout Tacoma.
“I am proud of our resilient businesses that have made investments to keep serving customers, and pleased that this funding will help them as they work to stay open and recover from COVID-19 impacts,” said District 2 Council Member Robert Thoms, who also serves as chair of the Economic Development Committee, in a prepared statement. “While these grant funds help address the previous investments that these businesses have made, we look forward to helping others access financing through other programs that the City currently administers.”
For more information about the Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program, contact Dierdre Patterson at dpatterson3@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5621.