The City of Olympia’s new Social Justice and Equity Commission and City staff are inviting residents to participate in an anonymous online survey to help determine if — and where — discrimination occurs in Olympia.
The City is working with Truclusion, a third-party research consultant, to complete the survey. Truclusion will use the information to recommend system interventions. In the fall, the consultant will deliver to the commission a report that summarizes feedback pulled from survey results, interviews, and community group outreach, a release said.
Residents and those who spend time in Olympia can take the anonymous survey online here. The digital survey is available to all community members in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, and Tagalog through July 16.
Truclusion is attending community events and working with local stakeholders to help drive community participation. Every participant may opt-in to a drawing with more than $2,000 in cash prizes.
The Social Justice and Equity Commission stated that it, “will use Truclusion’s report to guide their future efforts to reduce discrimination and human rights violations, connect community members to resources, provide assistance in navigating systems, educate the Olympia community, and engage when incidents of discrimination occur."