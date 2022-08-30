The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent.
“Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
With the ordinance in place, landlords may still require a security deposit or last month’s rent equal to one month’s rent at move-in — but they can’t charge any other nonrefundable move-in fees at the beginning of a tenant’s lease, the release said, adding that the ordinance also caps pet deposits at 25 percent of one month’s rent.
The ordinance also will require more notice for any rent increases that go higher than 5 percent. A more-than-5-percent raise will require 120 days’ notice, and 10 percent will require 180 days’ notice, the release said.
The deposit cap will take effect Sept. 20 while the 5 percent and 10 percent rent-increase notices will go into place Dec. 19 of this year and Feb. 18, 2023, respectively.
A Sept. 8 webinar going over the details of the ordinance’s changes can be signed up for here. Any questions prospective attendees want answered at the online event can be directed to clenssen@ci.olympia.wa.us by Sept. 7.
Get more details about the ordinance here.