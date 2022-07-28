The City of Olympia is inviting the public to take a survey now through Aug. 15 to help create a broader vision and define what economic resiliency should look like in Olympia.
Building off Thurston Strong, Olympia Strong: A Roadmap for Economic Resiliency will explore how the city can expand on economic strengths, remove barriers, and create new opportunities elevating more people of all backgrounds and abilities into financial stability, help more businesses succeed, attract investment, and generate new revenue to fund community goals and needs.
This survey marks the start of Olympia’s public process to form a long-term economic resiliency plan. This will be a strategic framework and specific actions the city and partners can take to strengthen the local economy and help residents, businesses, and the broader community weather challenging times. There also is a focus on resiliency for the city organization to ensure revenues are available over the long-term to fund community goals.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Olympia joined forces with economic development partners regionwide in an effort known as Thurston Strong. The partners responded to the emergency and developed a 24-month Recovery & Reset Plan aimed at accelerating the region’s recovery from the pandemic. Actions included job training and placement programs, grants for businesses, and more. With implementation underway, Olympia is now turning its attention to planning for the long-term resiliency of the city and community.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
