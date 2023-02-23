The City of Olympia has issued a solicitation of interest to seek a developmental team to obtain City-owned property for affordable housing.
The City and Regional Housing Council are offering the following development incentives:
- Approximately $6.7 million in local and federal funds contributed toward construction of the permanent supportive-housing project.
- Purchase and sale agreement with option between the City and the selected respondent. The City may consider selling at below market value if the winning respondent illustrates this is needed to make the project feasible.
- Potential waiving or reduction of parking requirements.
- Potential waiving or reduction of transportation, school, and park impact fees and wastewater connection fees.
The public can find the solicitation of interest here. All responses will be due by noon on March 27.