The City of Lacey has announced that five Lacey businesses each received a $100,000 grant from the Thurston County Target Zone Business Startup Grant program, which addresses economic inequity by investing in community members and areas most vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic.
The Startup Grant program is among the components making up the Thurston Strong Economic Response, Recovery, and Reset Plan. A total of 10 grants, including the five Lacey recipients, were awarded to applicants who live or operate their business within the identified target zone. The program is supported by American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to Thurston County.
The Lacey grant recipients also attended the City of Lacey Business Startup Training, administered by the Thurston Economic Development Council. The Lacey City Council authorized the City to provide scholarships to new businesses located in, or planning to be located in, the City of Lacey with a focus on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-, veteran-, and women-owned startups to attend the training.