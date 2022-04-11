The City of Lacey is receiving $500,000 in federal funding to reduce barriers and enhance access for Veterans using the Lacey Veterans Services Hub.
The Lacey Veterans Services Hub recently had upgrades and expansions that increased the hub from 1,200 square feet to more than 8,000 square feet to meet the needs of Veterans in the community.
The federal funding, which comes from the Congressional Delegation, will leverage the local investment and assist the City in furthering the improvements to increase accessibility to the Hub's services for Veterans.
In a prepared statement, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder thanked the Congressional Delegation for their efforts securing funding for the project.
“This funding will allow us to install an elevator in the Hub to ensure Veterans with disabilities have greater access to the facility, in addition to making other accessibility upgrades around the building. It will also provide the necessary funds to purchase tablet computers and software systems that will make it easier for Veterans to connect with services. This upgraded system will also allow the Hub to serve more Veterans to meet the overwhelming need in our community and beyond,” said Ryder in a release.
The services offered at the Lacey Veterans Services Hub have expanded to include 80 partners and providers. Services include assistance with VA benefits, housing, employment, nutrition, education, healthcare, mental health, and legal aid.