The City of Lacey Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has announced that, now through Sept. 1, it's accepting applications for the use of 2024 lodging tax funds.
The city is encouraging organizations that promote tourism in the City of Lacey and its Urban Growth Area to apply.
Those interested in applying can access the application online here. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m on Sept. 1. Paper applications must be delivered in person to Lacey City Hall, located at 420 College St. S.E., or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Each year, LTAC makes a recommendation to the Lacey City Council on the use of lodging tax revenues. Lodging tax revenue is generated through a 4% hotel-motel tax imposed by the city on each room rental night. Local hotel and motel operators collect the tax and remit it to the Washington State Department of Revenue. WSDOR then distributes the tax to the appropriate local government — in this case Lacey.