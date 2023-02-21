Now through March 1, the City of Gig Harbor is accepting Creative Endeavors grant applications.
The funding opportunity looks to support the work of community members and organizations as they increase arts and cultural opportunities in the city, a release said.
Funding recommendations are ultimately made by Gig Harbor’s arts commission.
The total grant budget is $35,000; applicants should be prepared to have an informal discussion with the arts commission on their proposed project on March 8.
Per the release, the commission will be looking at the following guidelines:
The applicants demonstrate the public benefit/value to the community and show how the project will increase general public access to the arts in Gig Harbor.
The projects or events would not occur without GHAC funding. If the project could still be done without GHAC funding, the application should explain how the requested funds will improve the project.
The target audience is Gig Harbor and the adjacent community, or the projects are intended to bring in visitors from outside the area. Events outside of summer months/tourist season will be given preference. The applicants show that the event will be broadly advertised to the community (or, if intended to bring in out-of-town visitors, that the advertising is designed for that purpose).
The events are accessible financially so that members of the public are not excluded based on ability to pay admission (For example: Will admission be charged? Will there be donations at the door? Will there be an opportunity to “pay what you wish?”)
Logo credit: Grant recipient is required to acknowledge support from the City of Gig Harbor in all formats, including printed and digital materials, live and recorded performances, or media interviews. Sample text: “This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Gig Harbor Arts Commission.”
Get more comprehensive guidelines here.