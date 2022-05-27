The City of Destiny Awards is back live in 2022 for the first time in two years with presentations from Mayor Victoria Woodards and Tacoma City Council members and performances by singer-songwriter Po Leapai.
The event is scheduled for June 15 at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma. It will begin with a reception in the lobby at 5 p.m., followed by the award ceremony at 6 p.m.
Since 1987, the City Events and Recognitions Committee has honored more than 300 local volunteers through its City of Destiny Awards.
All community members are invited to attend the free event. Advance reservations are not required. Click here for more information. The event will be filmed for broadcast and will premiere on TV Tacoma on June 17, at 7 p.m., which is carried on both the Rainier Connect and Comcast Cable systems and online via the City of Tacoma’sYouTube channel.