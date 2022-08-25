The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that Cindy Guertin-Anderson of the state Department of Enterprise Services will join Commerce as assistant director of the Community Services Division, effective Sept. 1.
At the state Department of Enterprise Services, Guertin-Anderson had been serving as assistant director for Workforce Support and Development. She led teams that support state agencies throughout the employee lifecycle, from recruitment and retention to training and development and personal and professional support through the Employee Assistance Program.
Before joining state government in 2016, Guertin-Anderson worked in the nonprofit and faith-based sectors. She primarily worked with survivors of violence and in support of social change in a variety of settings, including as director of a rape crisis program, trauma therapist, and community organizer for organizations focused on immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights and antiracism work.
“Cindy’s passion for social justice is evident in her accomplishments and approach to leadership,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in a prepared statement. “Commerce has a strong commitment to equity in all of the work we do to strengthen communities throughout the state. I am delighted to bring her on board to lead the Community Services Division.”
