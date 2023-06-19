Since his 2020 honors, Chris Spadafore has climbed the ladder at Tacoma-based design firm BCRA.
In addition to becoming a BCRA shareholder, Spadafore recently was promoted to associate principal. Outside the office, Spadafore has endeavored to further the arts by joining the Tacoma Art Museum board.
Following his recent moves, we asked Spadafore to share some of his greatest keys to success in business. He calls these bitesized tips his “secret sauce.”
◉ Consistency is the true key to success: showing up each and every day and executing on the two or three key activities that will drive the most success in your business.
◉ If you don’t ask, the answer will always be no. Don’t be afraid to ask for the promotion, ask the potential client for their business, ask for the meeting. The worst-case scenario is that you’re still in the place you are now.