The Lacey MakerSpace (LMS), located on the Saint Martin’s University campus, announced last week that the Ben B. Cheney Foundation awarded the school a $100,000 grant to support the resource.
Grant money will go toward space improvements needed to accommodate new equipment. That increase in equipment is itself supported by another grant the resource received recently: in the fall, the MakerSpace nabbed $1 million in federal assistance from the Economic Development Association (EDA)’s CARES Act equipment and training grant.
According to a MakerSpace release, the project resulting from the Cheney donation is part of a larger effort to expand the resource’s capacities. It noted, however, that more funding is needed to expand the facility enough to successfully develop new workforce training programs catered to the entire region. Fundraising efforts will continue, the release said.
