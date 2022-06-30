Some changes are underway for on-street parking in downtown Olympia, including the installation of 11 new 4G kiosks.
The City is phasing out older meters served by 2G and 3G networks. For customers paying with cash or credit card, about half of the current meter locations in downtown have been replaced with the new kiosks.
Kiosks will be located within the block and on the same side of the street as these parking spaces. Drivers using the kiosks will need to remember to keep their license plate number handy but will also gain the option of a printed receipt. (A video on how to use the new kiosks is available online.)
The City has been piloting this new model of high-speed 4G kiosks at a 12th kiosk site since January of this year.
For those using the City’s PayByPhone app rather than meters — which accounts for roughly half of the customers who currently park on downtown streets — there is almost no change.
In August, these customers will use signs posted mid-block in some areas to record their location and pay for parking instead of the space-specific locations signed on each meter.