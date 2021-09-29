The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has announced that it is investing more than $10 million for planning, economic development, and rural broadband infrastructure construction projects.
CERB has approved $8,272,040 million in grants and $1,975,000 in low-interest loans. The release of CERB funds to the projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits.
Five rural broadband projects were approved for nearly $8 million in funding from the CERB coronavirus capital projects fund, enabling an estimated 3,362 high-speed internet connections once completed. Projects are located in Grays Harbor, Kitsap, Mason, Skagit and Thurston counties. The Port of Skagit County project was also approved for a $1 million CERB loan.
In addition to rural broadband investments, the board approved a $200,000 grant and $600,000 loan for the Cooperative Way construction project in East Richland, Benton County. This investment under the CERB’s committed private partner program supplements $6 million in private investment. Additionally, the Planters Hotel project in Sunnyside, Yakima County, was also approved for funding — a $125,000 grant and $375,000 loan from CERB’s prospective development funds, supplementing $50,000 in private investment.