Thurston County
Photo by John Callery via Pexels

Looking to fuel business growth and job creation in Thurston, Skagit, and Whitman counties, the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board has invested more than $4.5 million for economic development and public-infrastructure improvements. 

The CERB funds include $3.375 million in low-interest loans and $1.175 million in grants. The state funds, which leverage nearly $11 million in private and public resources, are anticipated to create and retain 100 high-wage jobs, a release said. 

The investments include:

  • The “Southwest Washington Agricultural Business and Innovation Park Project” in Thurston County
  • The Port of Skagit County for the “Watershed Business Park Project 1 Development Project"
  • The “St. Elmo Revitalization Study” in Whitman County’s City of Palouse