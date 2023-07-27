Looking to fuel business growth and job creation in Thurston, Skagit, and Whitman counties, the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board has invested more than $4.5 million for economic development and public-infrastructure improvements.
The CERB funds include $3.375 million in low-interest loans and $1.175 million in grants. The state funds, which leverage nearly $11 million in private and public resources, are anticipated to create and retain 100 high-wage jobs, a release said.
The investments include:
- The “Southwest Washington Agricultural Business and Innovation Park Project” in Thurston County
- The Port of Skagit County for the “Watershed Business Park Project 1 Development Project"
- The “St. Elmo Revitalization Study” in Whitman County’s City of Palouse