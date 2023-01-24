The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board has approved $10 million in low-interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements to help spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state.
“From the creative economy and small businesses to innovative clean technology projects, these latest CERB investments highlight the incredible diversity of economic growth opportunities that are strengthening rural communities across Washington state,” said Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a prepared statement.
The release of CERB funds to the projects is contingent on each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements like finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits.
Among the supported projects: a new Darigold butter and protein powder production facility in Pasco, which is slated to open in early 2024 and represents the largest investment in Darigold history. The new plant will have the capacity to process about eight million pounds of milk per day from more than 100 local dairy farms.