Potential market softening and operational streamlining to foster future growth preparation were major talking points at a June CEO roundtable event at TractionSpace’s Pacific Avenue location in Tacoma.
Hosted by South Sound Business publisher Josh Dunn and sponsored by Heritage Bank, local leaders, in addition to their discussion, also participated in an activity where they were presented with a "challenge" and had to work together to come up with a potential solution.
Highlights from the event included:
- Heritage Bank's Heath McLellan said that it's an opportune moment to invest in real estate related to medical and health care businesses. There are, however, some concerns around larger traditional commercial real estate, McLellan said, adding that banks are beginning to tighten down and institutions like Heritage Bank need to support the health of others in the industry.
- Don Morrison of TractionSpace is seeing positive trending in co-work/co-live concepts.
- M Agency's Bobbie Bailey pondered how to most effectively add urgency to clients to solidify partnerships. It appears the market is taking longer to make decisions, she said.
- Clinton Taylor of Your Money Matters Mentoring was looking for solutions to pace growth to meet needs and keep contracts in place. Roundtable participants said he could schedule a meeting with his organization's board to create a strategic plan to scale volunteers and partner with likeminded foundations and organizations to mirror and build opportunities. He was also advised to build donor bases outside of grant funding.
- Melissa Rodriguez of Suburban Opticians spoke about cross training new talent with current staff and build culture. Suggestions included more team meetings, regular meet-ups, and additional cross training.
- Corey Campbell of Classy Chassis talked about growing administrative responsibilities and defining roles and tasks that are tough to delegate. Attendees suggested assigning a value to each task and to begin to delegate areas of the business that you aren’t passionate about.
- Ben Ferguson of Ferguson Architecture wondered how to identify a better margin and increase profitability. Suggestions included working with yields and helping project managers and leaders know when to communicate the hours and overages.
- Michelle Douglas at Emergency Food Network mentioned exhaustion in her network due to increased demand pushing against dwindling supplies and outside support. Her peers at the roundtable suggested streamlining distribution, resources, and working with more community partners.
Other leaders in attendance included Joe Areyano of Olympic Landscape; Craig Dickens of JD Merit; Daniel Wirth of American Red Cross; Kathi Littmann of the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation; Addison Gregory of Watson's; Michael Petramalo of Targa Real Estate; Chris Dunayski of Gordon T. Jacobs; and Kristen Wynne of Historic 1625.