What should business leaders do with their marketing strategies during times of recession? That question guided a conversation at a CEO roundtable held at the Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston last week.
One common idea shared by several speakers — including Shaun Carson, senior vice president of marketing for event sponsor Heritage Bank — was to not pull back on what you’re already doing. Carson said down times are times to double down on the company’s mission, invest in content, and increase local connections.
Deanna Page of Colvos Construction echoed that sentiment, saying that downturns are a good time to elevate event marketing — to serve and get involved. She mentioned things like golf tournaments, nonprofit events, and industry association events as examples of places to be seen.
Joe Areyano of Olympic Landscape said his company wouldn't let up on its marketing. Instead, it would elevate additional approaches like testimonial marketing and invest in methods to get in front of the customer.
Other attendees, such as Ali Kemp of Financial Insights, stressed the importance of internal marketing, as did Bryan Reynolds of Anthem Coffee and Mike Runion of 7 Seas Brewing. Runion also noted that it’s important to lean on your community and double down on efforts to offer high-level customer care.
Corey Campbell of Classy Chassis also mentioned the importance of taking care of customers — a gesture best practiced by ensuring product delivery is consistently top-notch. Still, other speakers, such as Jon Rasmussen of Chuckals and Craig Dickens of JD Merit, said any economic downturn can be a time where companies can define exactly what they are looking for not just in customers, but also markets and branding.
Other attendees included Dean Burke of Travel Tacoma; Heath McLellan of Heritage Bank; Umi Wagner of ETC; Stephanie Schramm of MadCap Marketing; Melissa Rodriguez of Suburban Opticians; Gregory Kovsky of IBA; Bryson Foster of Foster’s Creative; Dan Wirth of the American Red Cross; Michelle Strom of Strom & Nelsen Strategic Marketing; and Don Morrison of Traction Space.
During other parts of the conversation, Burke brought up the importance of geo-targeting and branding; Wagner talked about pivoting to traditional marketing; Rodriguez mentioned growing in the luxury space; and Strom talked about branding and how crucial it can be to pick the brains of others.
This event was organized and led by Josh Dunn, CEO of Premier Media Group. PMG's magazines include South Sound Business. Refreshments were provided by Seedlip.