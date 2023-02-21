American Express has opened a new, larger Centurion Lounge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
At 14,000 square feet, the refurbished space is triple the size of the original Centurion Lounge. Now located in the newly created mezzanine level of the Central Terminal post-security, the new Centurion Lounge has more space for card members to relax or work before their flight.
Additional features include:
- “Seattle Soul” cuisines by James Beard award semifinalist chef Kristi Brown
- The Centurion Network’s first full-service coffee bar
- Spacious seating and locally-inspired design details like a mural by artist Harold Caudio depicting the Seattle skyline made entirely from coffee beans.
- More restrooms, private phone rooms, noise-buffering workspaces, signature amenities like signature cocktails, and access to high-speed Wi-Fi.