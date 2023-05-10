Civil contractor C.C. Edwards Construction will be the first industrial tenant in Tehaleh, which is 4,700-acre planned development in the Bonney Lake area.
The 33,000-square-foot space, to be located in the community’s commerce center, is expected to be finished in June, via The Registry. The commerce center is one of four nearby parcels zoned for light industrial and is designated for retail, office, and light industrial use.
“The demand for light industrial space remains strong and we are set to meet that need with zoning and established infrastructure at the new commerce center,” Scott Jones, senior vice president of operations for Brookfield Properties, told the Puget Sound Business Journal recently. “C.C. Edwards is the first of what we hope will be several announcements over the summer for companies moving to the center.”
Additional commercial centers within the development include Tehaleh Business Park East and the upcoming Canyon View Village, which is a site with retail shops, restaurants, health clinics, and beauty salons.