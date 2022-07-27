The Tacoma office market vacancy rate is gradually falling, primarily because the market comprises smaller, more regionally focused tenants instead of technology companies needing work from home as an incentive, according to a second quarter report from CBRE on office market metrics in Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties.
The boost in absorption last quarter was driven by Sea Mar Health purchasing the empty 24,760-square-foot Class B building at 615 Ninth St. in Tacoma for its own use, CBRE said. Net absorption in the quarter for Tacoma’s central business district was 45,172 square feet.
Tacoma total CBD’s vacancy rate in the quarter was 18.5 percent, down from 20.6 percent in the first quarter. The overall Tacoma/Fife market, which comprises the Tacoma CBD, suburban Tacoma, Fife, Puyallup, and DuPont in the report, had a total vacancy rate of 21.6 percent, down from 23 percent in the first quarter, and the overall Tacoma/Fife market had a net absorption of 74,145 square feet.
“The Tacoma market has one of the largest Class A spaces available in the region — 348,000 square feet in the former State Farm building in DuPont,” the report said. “Tacoma building owners report interest from small tenants, though attracting new users from outside the area has not been fruitful.”
The direct Class A average asking rent in the Tacoma/Fife market last quarter was $29.62. Tacoma’s CBD was at $30.83.
Looking at what CBRE labels the “Southend” market, which comprises SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, and Federal Way, total vacancy was 21.2 percent, with net absorption of 142,622 square feet last quarter. Total vacancy in the first quarter was 22.7 percent. The direct Class A average asking rent was $32.35 per square foot last quarter.
The Southend saw the largest second-quarter office leases in Puget Sound, CBRE said. It also noted that the University of Washington Medical System leased the remaining 119,500 square feet at 1601 Lind in Renton and DaVita Kidney Care did a sale-leaseback of its 160,493-square-foot headquarters in Federal Way.