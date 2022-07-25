Negotiations for Kent Valley industrial market rents started near 90 cents per square foot, triple net, which was 16 cents higher than a year ago and up 9 cents over the first quarter, according to a report released today by CBRE.
CBRE’s report examines the industrial market for the three-county Puget Sound region of Pierce County, King County, and Snohomish County, with additional data on Thurston and Lewis counties.
The Kent Valley market includes SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way, and Sumner.
“Rent has grown swiftly during supply chain disruptions, though less expensive options in the southern parts of Tacoma/Fife and the Lacey submarket of Thurston County were plentiful,” the report said.
As those locations have leased, tenants are looking closer to urban centers and finding rents higher than hoped for, the report said, adding that higher rents seem to be among challenges facing warehouse tenants.
The Tacoma/Fife — including the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma West, Fife, Puyallup, Frederickson, Lakewood, DuPont and Gig Harbor — posted asking rent of 79 cents per square foot, per month, triple net.
Thurston County was at 60 cents and Lewis County at 45 cents, CBRE reported.
Leasing volume slowed in Tacoma/Fife due to lack of availability for large contiguous space, it added.
Development of new space, driven by global imports and exports, included 1.3 million square feet underway in the Olympia-Chehalis market, 881,000 square feet under construction in Kent Valley, and 2.3 million square feet in Tacoma/Fife, CBRE said.
Land in the Olympia area “is a hot commodity to investors” looking to build future projects, the report said.
Kent Valley also has 11.4 million square feet in planning and Tacoma/Fife has 15 million square feet in planning, CBRE said.
Second quarter vacancy rates were: Kent Valley, 5 percent; Tacoma/Fife, 5.2 percent; Thurston County, 3 percent; and Lewis County, 0.6 percent.