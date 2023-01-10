Office space utilization remained in flux in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Puget Sound region due to demand shifts from hybrid work models, according to the latest office market report from CBRE.
The report examines the region from Everett in the north to DuPont in the south.
Total regional vacancy last quarter rose to 18.2 percent, according to CBRE Research. That was up from the 17.6 percent it reported in the third quarter and 16.5 percent in fourth quarter 2021.
“Although touring tenant activity remained the same across the region, local brokers reported decision making is postponed until 2023, influenced by employees’ uncertain return to the office,” CBRE said in its fourth-quarter 2022 office report.
In the South Sound, the Tacoma-area submarket — comprising the Tacoma central business district, suburban Tacoma, Fife, Puyallup, and DuPont — reported total office vacancy of 22.7 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 21.9 percent in the previous quarter, but equal to fourth quarter 2021, according to CBRE Research. Direct Class A asking rates in Tacoma-area submarket were $30.53 per square foot, per year, full service, down 10 cents from the previous quarter.
The broader Tacoma market had a net loss of 49,460 square feet of total absorption, mainly from activity in the central business district, CBRE said in its report.
Small-tenant move-ins of less than 10,000 square feet “were muffled by larger move-outs,” CBRE said.
Landlord sentiment was split between changing asking rates and maintaining stability compared to last quarter. “In Q4 2022, 11 out of 32 submarkets increased rates while only three decreased,” the report said of the broader Puget Sound region.
Total office vacancy was 22 percent in the submarket comprising Sea-Tac, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, and Federal Way, according to CBRE Research. That was up from 20.4 percent in the third quarter, but down from 23.3 percent in fourth quarter 2021. Direct asking Class A rates were $31.97, down from $32.02 the previous quarter, but better than the $31.67 a year ago.
Annual gross office sales volume in the Puget Sound region totaled $3.7 billion last year, the report said. That was down from $6 billion in 2021.