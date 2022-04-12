Courtesy of Alex Green via Pexels
Current and future job seekers will have an opportunity April 14 to connect in person with department hiring managers at a Pierce County-centric career fair in Tacoma.

The career fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex.

Participants can speak with department staff including, but not limited to, the Juvenile Court, Sheriff’s Department, Assessor-Treasurer’s Office, Human Services, Parks and Recreation, and Planning and Public Works. There are more than 30 openings, with full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities available.

There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring a current résumé and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

