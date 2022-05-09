Documentarian, author, and photographer Candacy Taylor is inviting the community to attend a free author talk and book signing May 19 at Tacoma's Washington State History Museum.
The event comes in the wake of the extensive researching and writing process for Taylor's latest book, The Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America.
The 2020 book became the basis for The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibition, created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and co-curated by Taylor. The event comes from a partnership between the Washington State History Museum and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State.
“I'm honored and thrilled that this exhibition based on my research is at the Washington State History Museum. I'm looking forward to sharing what I've learned over the last decade, driving over 60,000 miles documenting Green Book sites, and how much I've seen the country change since my book, Overground Railroad, was published,” Taylor said in a release.
Black Heritage Society president Stephanie Johnson-Toliver expressed her enthusiasm about bringing Taylor to Tacoma to share her book and knowledge with the community.
“It’s a special day when you get to meet someone of Candacy’s caliber, someone who has contributed so much to documenting history,” she said in a release. “The Green Book was more than a simple guide; it uplifted the entrepreneurial spirit of Black business and made way for our ingenuity. Candacy Taylor’s scholarship has identified and uncovered the important stories of Green Book sites and connected experiences of individual Black travelers and entrepreneurs. She has brought this significant, relevant national history to light."
After the event, guests can get their copies signed. Overground Railroad will be available for purchase for $35 if visitors don't have a copy already. The Washington State Historical Society will distribute 100 free copies of the youth version of Overground Railroad to young readers and families on a first-come, first-served basis.
The author's talk also falls on the third Thursday of the month, an occasion that entails free museum admission from 3-8 p.m. Visitors will have time to explore The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibition before the author talk begins.
Learn more about the event here.