Tacoma-based coffee shop Campfire Coffee is planning to open its second location — as well as a roastery — in downtown Tacoma this fall.
Married co-owners Quincy and Whitni Henry opened the first location at 1554 Market St. in Tacoma in August 2020. This fall, they are planning to open a shop and retail store in the former Opus Bank space at 950 Pacific Ave. The company also will be opening its own roastery in the nearby Rhodes Center at 950 Broadway.
The new downtown coffee shop will include camping-related merchandise, as well as a library of camping supplies available for borrowing. It also will feature camping classes.
The couple combined their love of camping and fire-roasted coffee to create Campfire Coffee, the company's website said.
“We roast coffee over a campfire, the way people did it for hundreds — maybe thousands — of years before industrial roasters became a thing. This lost art of fire roasting is difficult to get down, but the taste is so worth it. Just imagine a cozy coffee roast, sitting around the fire pit sharing laughs and memories. That’s Campfire Coffee,” the company said.