Tacoma's Camp Bar has opened a sister restaurant, Camp West, in West Seattle.
Camp West has adopted some of Camp Bar’s quirks — its mountain-themed aesthetic and a handful of menu items (like s'mores for the table) — but will be more conventionally "restaurant-driven," a release said.
"We wanted a variety of food that would suit our guests and neighborhood,” Camp Bar and Camp West owner Patrick Haight said in a statement. “We are excited to bring a little Tacoma up to Seattle for a change."
Camp West is adding the Snackle Box to its menu — a fishing tackle box with a charcuterie-style arrangement inside — alongside a wine bar.