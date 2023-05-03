Caesar's Luxury Apartments
Courtesy of Barcelo Homes

An entity affiliated with Barcelo Homes has sold Caesar’s Luxury Apartments in Tacoma for $35.4 million to RGPD LLC.

RGPD LLC officials are affiliated with Dobler Property Management of Tacoma. 

The newly constructed, seven-story residential building, located at 308 Tacoma Ave. S., has 131 units. Amenities include a rooftop deck with a barbecue and jacuzzi, a theater room, gym, a dog walk, and more, according to previous reporting from The Registry.

Nick Ruggiero, Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, and Giovanni Napoli of Institutional Property Advisors brokered the sale.

