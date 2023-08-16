The Thurston Economic Development Council Center for Business & Innovation announced in a release this week new dates for its Business TuneUp program.
Set from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 19-20 at the Thurston EDC’s Center for Business and Innovation, the latest batch of Business TuneUp workshop-style programming is geared toward existing businesses looking to take their business to the next level.
In-person lessons are supplemented by online learning modules so that attendees can prepare for the workshops of ahead of time and review what they’ve learned and created after the course has been finished, a release from the Thurston EDC said.
For general inquiries, email ylee@thurstonedc.com.