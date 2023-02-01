The City of Olympia and the City of Lacey are offering scholarships to local businesses to take part in the Business TuneUp Program through the Center for Business and Innovation.
Business TuneUp is a workshop-style training resource for existing businesses in early growth stages. The program focuses on the major aspects of successfully growing your business and is currently offering three workshops individually:
Accounting: Set up your chart of accounts in QuickBooks Online, integrate third-party apps into QuickBooks, and learn how to create financial statements.
Marketing: Design a basic website in Webflow and create search engine optimization for your website.
Human Resources: Create an operations guide for your business while learning the basics of recruiting and retaining talented employees.
The workshops are paired with online learning modules so participants can prepare for the workshops and review what they have learned and created after the workshops are complete. The workshops are currently held in person at the Thurston Economic Development Council office. The workshop dates are:
Lacey Business TuneUp- Accounting: March 29-30
Olympia Business TuneUp-Accounting: April 12-13
Click here for more information and to apply.