The University of Washington Tacoma recently announced that nominations for its annual Business Leadership Awards are now open through Jan. 31. The program, hosted by the Milgard School of Business since 2001, will select six individuals to spotlight from the South Sound community.
The awards that are up for nominations this year include:
- Business Leader of the Year
- Nonprofit Business Leader of the Year
- Sustainable Business Leader of the Year
- Women’s Leadership Award
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Community Leadership Award
- For-Profit Lifetime Achievement
Nominators can go to the UW Tacoma Milgard School of Business webpage to fill out an online form to cast their preferred candidate for each of the awards. Those who are choosing to nominate are required to submit a letter of support that details why their candidate should be considered.
The selection committee will then meet after the nomination period has closed to discuss the potential recipients of each award. Awardees will be announced and celebrated on Thursday, May 5, on the UW Tacoma campus.