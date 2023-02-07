Tacoma-based Burkhart Dental Supply has hired Brian Broncatti as its national sales director.
Broncatti, who has been in the dental industry for more than 25 years, most recently served as the commercial vice president of Dexis Imaging at Envista.
Throughout his career, Broncatti has served in several leadership roles covering sales, marketing, strategic planning, product management, and support services for such brands as KaVo, Kerr, i-CAT, Instrumentarium, Gendex, Soredex, and Pelton & Crane.
“I have long admired Burkhart’s culture, professionalism, and focus on customer centricity," Broncatti said in a release. "It is both a privilege and honor to join a world-class organization such as Burkhart."