The Washington State Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce has appointed Estakio Beltran to serve as its digital equity manager, effective Oct. 1.
“Estakio’s success is rooted in his bold vision for systems change through advocacy strategies and community-centered policy solutions. We are excited to have him on board to drive forward this important piece of the department’s equity commitment,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a press statement.
Beltran comes to the job with significant experience working on equity policy, program development, and community-driven solutions to inequity. During more than a decade working in Washington D.C., Beltran advised senior members of Congress and high-ranking officials as a public policy professional.
In October 2020, Philanthropy Northwest honored him with the Mary Helen Moore Ambassador of the Year Award, recognizing his leadership and contributions to the sector.