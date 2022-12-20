The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that it is seeking public input to help check Federal Communications Commission (FCC) data in a recently published National Broadband Map.
The Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO), Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), and Public Works Board (PWB) said the accuracy of this map is essential to future broadband funding in Washington in particular, with offerings of up to an estimated $900 million in federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding.
All state residents are encouraged to participate in this validation effort by visiting the state’s FCC Broadband Map webpage. This page provides step-by-step instructions. Challenges to the FCC National Broadband Map will be accepted on a rolling basis, but the Commission places priority on those received before Jan. 13.
Those without a fixed (wired) or mobile broadband connection are especially encouraged to participate. A mobile phone, a friend, or family member’s computer or a public access site — such as a school, community center or public library — can be used to enter a home address, review and, if needed, challenge the FCC’s data.
Residents will be asked to enter a home address to see a summary of the FCC’s data for that location, including the speed and type of connection, and local internet service providers for fixed and mobile broadband service to the location. If they believe the information is incorrect, options are provided for submitting an “availability challenge” or a “mobile challenge” to the FCC.
For those concerned about publicly disclosing a challenge, the “WSU Information Collection Form” on the FCC Broadband Map webpage offers the opportunity to provide information about the service to the Washington State University Extension for crowdsourced bulk challenges that will not disclose individual data.