Real-estate operating company and investment manager Bridge Industrial has acquired a 13-acre site in Kent, which will be the future home of the Bridge Point Kent 180 industrial facility, the company has announced.
Bridge Industrial acquired the site from a private seller. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The site was formerly occupied by an aluminum-smelting plant. There is currently one existing building and Bridge Industrial said that it plans to demolish the structure before conducting extensive cleanup across the site.
It expects to break ground on Bridge Point Kent 180 in the first quarter of 2024.
“Transforming this blighted, unsafe, and unproductive piece of land into an active, healthy job site is a key part of Bridge’s core strategy — and we are eager to continue our stewardship of both an improved environment and a strong local economy,” said Justin Carlucci, partner with Bridge's Northwest region, in a press statement. “Bridge Point Kent 180’s location and design will cater to a large variety of modern, cutting-edge tenants looking to enter this submarket, such as e-commerce, logistics, and cold storage users. New, state-of-the-art industrial facilities exceeding 150,000 square feet are in high demand and we look forward to delivering a high-value warehouse.”
Following the Bridge Point Kent 300 and Bridge Point Kent 100, Bridge Point Kent 180 marks the latest in a series of Bridge acquisitions and developments in the Seattle region.