Chicago-based industrial development company Bridge Industrial is expanding its South Sound portfolio with the acquisition of two new warehouses in the greater Tacoma area, the Puget Sound Business Journal has reported.
According to the report, Bridge Industrial is looking to build the 120,000-square-foot Bridge Point Tacoma 125 on a site at 10002 Steele St. S., near the Highway 512 interchange with Interstate 5. Citing public records, the Journal reported that the property was purchased from a limited liability corporation affiliated with the Norbe family.
Bridge Industrial will also develop, just a few miles east, the 205,000-square-foot Bridge Point Tacoma 210. This property was originally several parcels and was purchased from multiple landowners.
As the article noted, Bridge Industrial has been active throughout the Puget Sound, especially in the South Sound. Earlier this fall, it acquired 160 acres where it plans to build Bridge Point Tacoma 2MM.