Bridge Industrial has acquired 19 parcels of Tacoma land from Texas-based freight railroad network BNSF Railway Company, according to commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews, which represented Bridge Industrial in the $158 million deal.
The 150-acre property is just south of the Tacoma Mall at 5802 S. Burlington Way. The property, known as Bridge Point Tacoma 2MM, will be developed in the third or fourth quarter of 2023.
Plans call for the property to include 2.5 million square feet of space in four buildings, along with about 20 acres of ancillary trailer parking and yard space.
Kidder Mathews’ executive vice president, Todd Clarke, and its senior vice president, Matt Murray, will also be seeing the property through its development and have been retained for the leasing assignment.