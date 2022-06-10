Marina Square, the $130 million multi-use project on the Bremerton waterfront, has secured a market tenant as it gets closer to completion, according to a news release from Marina Square developer South West Group.
The Market at Marina Square, facing the waterfront, will be managed by Harris Retail Group, which also owns and manages the nearby Harborside Market and others in Kitsap County. In addition to typical convenience store offerings that include snacks, drinks, ice, coffee, beer, and wine, the market may have a small hardware section for some common items, the release said.
“We envision a market where local residents can pick up some key staple items instead of trekking across the city to a large grocery store,” Sound West Group president Wes Larson said in the release. “We also believe our location is uniquely situated to provide tourists and commuters to the surrounding area with a quick place to grab a snack, water, and souvenir while visiting the boardwalk, boarding a ferry, or setting sail for the day.”
The shop also plans to offer fresh mini donuts made in front of customers and to partner with local businesses and brands to offer baked goods, chocolates, curated regional wines, and more.
Marina Square will bring 270 new housing units to Bremerton in two residential six-story towers, Fleethouse, and Shearwater. The apartments are joined by a public plaza, and an event space will be offered above the boardwalk to cater to festivals and concerts.
West Coast Commercial Realty will help secure a restaurant tenant for a waterfront space with large outdoor deck overlooking Puget Sound. Additional retail space facing the public plaza also is available.
Marina Square is expected to open by late summer or by the end of September at the latest, according a South West Group representative. The market will likely open several months later, due to permitting.
The apartments will start preleasing in July, possibly sooner. Market-rate, live-work, workforce studios, and 50 furnished extended-stay studios comprise the units. Market-rate rents will start at $1,800, workforce units will start at $1,400 and rents for extended stay will start at $96 per night with a 30-day minimum stay.