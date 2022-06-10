Marina Square components include two apartment towers, second and third buildings from left, known as Fleethouse and Shearwater, which are joined by a public plaza. The new Market at Marina Square is slated for the lower left corner of the Fleethouse building. The future restaurant site is immediately to the right, on the second level with the deck. The Bremerton Boardwalk is seen in the foreground next to the boats. The Bremerton ferry terminal is at the far left in front of the Fairfield Inn & Suites.