OlyFed’s senior vice president and chief administration officer, Bobbi Kerr, is celebrating 35 years of service with the bank, the organization announced recently.
Kerr joined the institution in 1988 as a customer service representative at the Downtown Olympia branch.
Over the years, Kerr has moved up the ranks, beginning her tenure as a loan-servicing agent before ascending to her current role.
Kerr was named senior vice president and chief administration officer this April and subsequently joined the bank’s executive team.