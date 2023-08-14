Bobbi Kerr
Courtesy of Olympia Federal Savings

OlyFed’s senior vice president and chief administration officer, Bobbi Kerr, is celebrating 35 years of service with the bank, the organization announced recently.

Kerr joined the institution in 1988 as a customer service representative at the Downtown Olympia branch.

Over the years, Kerr has moved up the ranks, beginning her tenure as a loan-servicing agent before ascending to her current role. 

Kerr was named senior vice president and chief administration officer this April and subsequently joined the bank’s executive team.