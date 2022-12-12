MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health have announced the launch of Blue Zones Project, a first-of-its-kind population health initiative, in Parkland and Spanaway.
The launch of Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway represents the beginning of a multiyear collaborative effort involving the entire community working together toward a common goal — to support and build a culture of community health and well-being, a release said. All residents of Parkland and Spanaway are encouraged to take part in Blue Zones Project programs and offerings.
Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author who identified five cultures of the world — or blue zones — with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being, the release said.
Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. In partnership with Sharecare, the model has since been applied to more than 70 communities across North America, impacting more than 4.5 million citizens. The population health solution includes two Health Districts in California; 15 cities in Iowa; the city of Fort Worth, Texas; Corry, Pennsylvania; Brevard, North Carolina; Walla Walla Valley, Washington; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin.
